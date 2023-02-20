Shaba collaborates with Malawi ex-president Joyce Banda in new poem

Renowned Malawian poet and activist Tendai Shaba has collaborated with former Malawi president Joyce Banda in a new recording which addresses gender gaps, ahead of this year’s International Women’s Day.

In an interview with this publication, Shaba said the masterpiece which is titled, _’No one left behind’, will be released and be available on various streaming platforms on March 1, 2023, a week ahead of the International Women’s Day which is celebrated on 8th March every year.

The poet cum-activist, said it is very important that everyone should observe the gender landscape and ensure that the gender gaps are being closed, hence the idea to collaborate the former Malawi leader in the new recording.

“The new poem which is titled No one left behind, is aimed at addressing the gender gaps where millions of women and girls are left behind, and to highlight the difference between gender equity and equality. We have to move on from equal opportunities because they’re no longer enough.

“We all have a role to help level the playing field to accelerate gender equity and equality. Our former president Dr. Joyce Banda is a dedicated gender equality activist, it’s only right to engage her excellency leading to International Women’s Day 2023,” said Shaba.

In the audiovisual, Shaba narrates the poem while the former Malawi leader narrates a speech where she is heard amplifying the need for concerted efforts amongst Malawians towards addressing gender gaps.

“Special efforts are still required for us to see meaningful change. There are still critical gaps in equality that have left millions of women and girls behind,” said Banda.

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and it also brings attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, violence and abuse against women.

Follow us on Twitter: