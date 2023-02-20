Gerald Viola convicted over K3.3 billion maize deal

Former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Reserve Agency (NRFA), Gerald Viola, and businessperson Chrispin Chingola have been found guilty of charges related to the awarding of a maize supply contract worth 3.3 billion Malawi Kwacha.

Principal Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba has today found Viola guilty of abuse of public office contrary to Section 258 (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act whereas Chingola has been convicted of influencing a public officer to abuse his office.

However, Viva Nyimba has discharged them on Conspiracy and Forgery charges.

The Principal Resident Magistrate is expected to pronounce the sentence on Monday, 27 February 2023.

Meanwhile, bail for the two has been revoked ahead of sentencing.

Viola was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in October, 2020 for awarding awarding a contract to Chingola’s company called Missies Trading to supply 10,000 metric tons of maize worth K3.3 billion to NFRA.

He awarded the contract to the company without involving the Internal Procurement and Disposal of Assets Committee.

Viola served as presidential spokesperson in the Peter Mutharika administration before being appointed as deputy boss of NFRA.

