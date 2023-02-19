Two men convicted after asking nurse for placenta of newborn baby

Mangochi First Grade Magistrate Court on Thursday convicted Richard Lameck, 22, and Friday James, 23, after they approached a nurse at Malombe Health Center to sell them a placenta and membranes of a newlyborn baby.

Mangochi Police Station Prosecution Officer, Sub Inspector Ted Namaona, told the court that the offence “conduct likely to cause breach of peace” which Lameck and James committed was contrary to Section 181 of the Penal Code.

Namaona said the two went to Malombe Health Centre at Senior Traditional Authority Chowe’s area where they met a nurse, telling her that they wanted to buy a placenta and membranes of newly born baby which were wanted by a herbalist.

The prosecutor further said that Kaliwo reported the matter to the Senior Health Surveillance Assistant of the facility who invited the convicts into a room before reporting the matter to officers at Malombe Police Unit who arrested the two.

Appearing before First Grade Magistrate, Roy Kakutu, the two pleaded not guilty to the charge of conduct likely to cause breach of peace, and this prompted the state to parade three witnesses that testified against them.

Magistrate Katutu therefore adjourned the case to 21 February 2023 for sentencing.

Lameck comes from Chipole Village, Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi while James comes from Paramount Chief Kawinga’s area in Machinga district.

Reported by Ernest Mfunya

