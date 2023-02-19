Pemphero Mphande sues TNM

Social media influencer, Pemphero Mphande, is demanding damages from Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) and TNM Mpamba Limited, saying some people were allowed to register sim cards under the name ‘Pemphero Mphande’ without proper documentation and they have been using the name to demand money from other people.

Mphande who has over 400,000 followers on Facebook and uses his influence to raise funds for people in need, is accusing the two companies of negligence, breach of statutory duty and defamation, among eight claims.

Part of the summons

Lawyer for Mphande, Geofrey Taumbe of Clarkes Attorneys, has told the local media that they have filed for damages at the Lilongwe District Registry.

“Some people are able to register their phone numbers on the network under the name, ‘Pemphero Mphande’ without proper documentation and demand money from people.”

Summons which we have seen give the two companies 28 days to file defence or satisfy Mphande’s claim failing which a judgement will be entered against the mobile phone and mobile money companies.

