Man arrested for selling dog meat in Lilongwe

Police at Area 24 in Malawi capital city, Lilongwe, have arrested a 38-year-old man for selling dog meat.

The man has been identified as Andrew Mthiko.

According to Kawale police public relations officer Sub-Inspector Mabvuto Phiri, Mthiko was allegedly conducting his business as a mobile vendor.

He would roast the dog meat on his charcoal burner and sell it around Area 24 and sorrounding areas and as goat meat.

Police were alerted about the man’s activities and they raided his house where they found him roasting meat.

When asked, the suspect claimed that it was goat meat but upon further search at the house, officers found the skin of a dog, skulls and fresh heads on the roof of his bathroom.

The suspect then admitted to selling dog meat. He is likely to be charged under Section 194 of the penal code which bans sale of noxious food or drink

“Any person who sells, or offers or exposes for sale, as food or drink, any article which has been rendered or has become noxious, or is in a state unfit for food or drink, knowing or having reason to believe, that the same is noxious as food or drink, shall be guilty of an offence and shall be liable to imprisonment for seven years,” the section reads.

The suspect comes from Kalumbu village, traditional authority Kalumbi in Lilongwe.