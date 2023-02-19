Devotion: Keep on moving forward

The Book of Exodus chapter 14:l verse 15 says: “The LORD said to Moses, “Why do you cry to me? Speak to the sons of Israel, that they go forward.”

The children of Israel had a destination which was the promised land. They were on their way and a challenge came. They stopped advancing and started crying. God told them to stop crying and move forward. Crying and Advancement don’t go together.

Learn to still advance amongst difficulties in your God given assignment. Don’t think it’s IMPOSSIBLE but instead consult God and get solutions on HOW TO MAKE IT POSSIBLE.

Don’t give up or give in because of challenges because our destination is bigger than challenges.

God gave instructions to Moses. Exodus 14:16 “Lift up your rod, and stretch out your hand over the sea, and divide it: and the sons of Israel shall go into the midst of the sea on dry ground.”

Whenever you face challenges, don’t listen to the voice of circumstances. Learn to listen to the voice of the Spirit about what you need to do. God will never allow you to abandon God given assignment because of challenges. Instead He would give you direction.

The book of Nehemiah Chapter 2 from verse 19 to 20 says: “But when Sanballat the Horonite, and Tobiah the servant, the Ammonite, and Geshem the Arabian, heard it, they ridiculed us, and despised us, and said, “What is this thing that you are doing? Will you rebel against the king?” Then answered I them, and said to them, “The God of heaven will prosper us. Therefore we, his servants, will arise and build; but you have no portion, nor right, nor memorial, in Jerusalem.”

As the challenges tried to stop Nehemiah, He spoke encouraging words that the God of heaven will prosper them in the midst of challenges. Therefore they refused to give Àaaup.

Additional scripture: Book of 2 Corinthians chapter 4 verse 17: “For our light affliction, which is for the moment, works for us more and more exceedingly an eternal weight of glory.”