Malawian woman arrested in South Africa for selling medical drugs

A 55-year-old Malawian lady has been arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Undercover Reaction Unit for selling drugs allegedly stolen from a clinic at Mayfair, Johannesburg.

The arrest was made on Monday, 13 February 2023, following a complaint by locals to JMPD Acting Chief of Police Angie Mokasi.

According to a police statement, the complaint was logged in January by members of Operation Dudula regarding an individual at Mayfair Clinic selling medication illegally to a lady who then sells it to the community.

On the day of the complaint, members of Dudula attempted to storm Mayfair Clinic and expose the culprits.

“Acting Chief Mokasi and the Undercover Commander intervened and managed to quell the enraged members from storming the clinic and vowed to arrest the culprits,” police said

Information was gathered which led to the officers locating the lady in Mayfair. The lady was searched and a black plastic bag full of various kinds of medication was found in her possession.

The Malawian lady who has not been named was immediately arrested and detained at Johannesburg Central SAPS.

