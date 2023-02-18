C4C Malawi organises girls’ football bonanza

By Edwin Mauluka

Chance for Change Malawi (C4C) has organized a ‘Girls Football Bonanzato promote budding young girls in the sport stamp their mark into the world of Malawi Women’s football.

Speaking in an interview C4C officer and coordinator for the bonanza, Naomi Mwakilama, disclosed that the event taking place today at Don Bosco Football Ground is a platform to provide exposure for young girls from four football clubs to top clubs that scout youthful players from grassroot teams.

“Women football is still in development stage in the country with few competitions especially at grassroot level. The absence of tournaments inhibits exposure of a lot of talented young girls and the significance of women football. This is why, Chance for Change has taken a bold step to organize this Bonanza as one way of motivating young girls as well as help to elevate the women football at grassroot level.” Explained Mwakilama

Besides showcasing their exceptional skills, she said the competition also offer participating teams’ an opportunity to interact and learn from one another while building skills of individual players.

According to Mwakilama, the games have attracted football coaches from prominent women football teams to appreciate the rich talent that exists in the teams.

“Presence of these coaches at the event is a needed exposure for the girls to big clubs and it will motivate the girls to work hard in order to become professional footballers. Also, we take this as a community event to promote the sport to other girls in the impact area of Chance for Change, especially those who are interested in football to come and join either Chance for Change football team or other three participating teams.” added Mwakilama

Four clubs namely, Kamuzu Institute for Sports (Down Ball), Chilinde Queens, Lions Wonderers and Chance for Change football club have since expressed readiness to showcase their outstanding skills during the event.

“My team is prepared to demonstrate that we have young and talented footballers who can play football in any top club and leagues in the country.” Said Harry Mulumbe, coach for Down Ball football club.

He described the Bonanza as a rare important platform for girls starting out their football career.

“The coming in of Chance for Change Bonanza will motivate young girls who usually lack opportunities for exposure and competitions. It will give our young girls something important to keep them away from indulging in risky behaviors.” said Mulumbe

Mulumbe has since appealed for more sponsorship for girls football which he indicated as a major challenge in the country.

“Lack of sponsorship is a big problem and robs girls opportunity to get noticed by top clubs. When more organisations like Chance for Change come on board to organize competitions, we will be able to give girls the needed opportunity to join top clubs as well as develop and grow into professional footballers” He emphasized

Similarly, C4C Football Club coach Spinks Chirambo, expressed readiness of his team and promised football fans to experience amazing fresh football talent.

“Many people have been hearing about C4C girls football team. This is a moment that Malawians should come in large numbers to watch a pool of talented footballers that we have in the team.” Said Chirambo

Through Pioneers of Change (PoC) program, C4C Malawi promotes sporting activities among girls including football as one way of confronting gender discrimination and inequality.

“Girls who play football report higher levels of self-esteem and enjoy health and other benefits of taking part in sports.” noted Mwakilama, and continued, “Our football team is comprised of girls from communities around Lilongwe townships who are introduced to football as means of helping them build better lives through power of football in addition to personal development trainings offered by Chance for Change to girls.”

She said PoC program also introduces girls to other sporting activities such as gym and boxing to help them challenge deep rooted cultural norms and stereotypes that undermine girls and women potential to pursue their dreams in professions that are predominantly considered as career for men only.

“It is an open secret that in our society girls and women are considered to be the gender that should be confined to house and this include restricting them from joining sporting activities of choice. Such stereotypes and lack opportunities force a lot of girls stay idle at home or join sporting activities that seem not to conflict with societal standards.”

“These sporting activities aims to address such social issues which includes gender-based violence against girls and female participation in sport. Already the impact is felt within and outside the pitch as we are seeing more girls developing self-confidence and challenging gender stereotypes that downgrade girls capabilities. Also, some of our athletes are representing the country in local and internal competitions which is motivating more girls to join different sport disciplines of choice,” explained Mwakilama

Follow us on Twitter: