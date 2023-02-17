Two Malawians arrested for trafficking Ethiopian migrants

Police in Rumphi have arrested Yohane Mkandawire, 23, and Nelson Mkandawire aged 19 for allegedly trafficking seven Ethiopian migrants.

The two were arrested on the night of February 15, 2023 within Bale Hill in Rumphi.

Teshel Ayel, 21 and 6 others who are Ethiopian nationals were found hidden in a curve and the two suspects were amongst them.

They have since been charged with Trafficking in Persons and the seven Ethiopians have been charged with illegal entry into the country and they will appear before court to answer the charges.

Police have since appealed to community members to continue working together with police in order to deal with this malpractice.

Furthermore, the police have also commended the good citizens who report whenever they see strange faces.

The two Malawian suspects are from Mhungulu Village under Traditional Authority Mwankhunikira in Rumphi.

