Malawi Mps wear sackcloth as Chakwera is set to address Parliament

Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) have turned up at Parliament in sackcloth as President Lazarus Chakwera is set to address National Assembly this morning.

The opposition MPs are wearing jackets, trousers, dresses and blouses made from sackcloth.

Speaking to the local media, some of the MPs say they have done this to show their anger over the worsening economic situation in the country. According to the MPs, Malawians are struggling under the Lazarus Chakwera administration due to a rise in cost of living.

The MPs have also highlighted issues such as corruption, poor implementation of the Affordable Inputs Programme and hunger as some of the issues the government has failed to address.

Chakwera is expected to deliver his State of the Nation Address at Parliament this morning. It is expected that the president will speak about the economy, power outages and the AIP.

