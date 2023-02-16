Two men found with pistol, 70 bullets in Lilongwe

A man aged 20 and a former police officer aged 43 have been arrested in Lilongwe after being found with a pistol and 70 live ammunition at Bwemba Roadblock in Chinsapo township.

The suspects are Mussa Daud, aged 20 and a former police officer Isaac Chereuka, 43.

Lilongwe Police Spokesperson Hastings Chigalu says police were tipped-off that a person was offering a pistol for sale.

One officer posed as a potential buyer and successfully approached the suspects. They agreed with the suspects to meet at Civo Stadium to complete the deal.

“However, at 14:00 hours, just before the suspects could make it to the said stadium for the deal, the law enforcers ambushed them at Bwemba Roadblock, where the vehicle they were travelling in was intercepted,” Chigalu says.

The suspects were allegedly found with a BNGX075 pistol and 70 live ammunition hidden in a bag.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to examine the weapon and establish where they got the dangerous items.

Daud hails from Chipezeni Village, T/A Njolomole in Ntcheu District while Chereuka hails from of Mtalika Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Nsamala in Balaka.

Follow us on Twitter: