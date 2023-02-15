Man jailed 21 years for raping 11-year-old stepdaughter

Senior Resident Magistrates’ Court in Ntcheu has sentenced a 35-year-old man, Chikondi Dinesi, to 21 years in prison for raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

The convict committed the offence in February, 2022, at Samanyada Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Champiti in Ntcheu.

The court through state prosecutor, Sub Inspector James Luwani heard that on February 18, 2022, the child reported to her mother that she had been sexually abused by her stepfather.

The child’s mother reported to Nsipe Police Post where the victim was issued with a medical examination form and results proved that she was indeed raped.

Appearing before court, Dinesi pleaded not guilty to the charges, prompting the state to parade witnesses to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt. In mitigation, Dinesi asked for court’s leniency, saying that he looks after his aged mother.

Passing sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Joshua Nkhono sentenced Dinesi to 21 years in prison.

