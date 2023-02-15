Man found with fake K5000 banknotes in Mangochi

Police in Mangochi have arrested a 21-year-old man identified as Panganani William after he was found with K300,000 in fake K5000 Malawi banknotes.

According to Mangochi Police Spokesperson Amina Daudi, William attempted to buy some commodities using the fake notes on Monday evening at Mangochi main market.

He was spotted by some community members who alerted police.

When informed, the law enforcers rushed to the place and apprehended the suspect and he was found with the fake K5,000 banknotes in his pocket.

“He was found with the fake bank notes in K5,000 denomination bearing AE3726680 and AA4725124 serial numbers,” said Daudi.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been charged with possession of papers imitating Malawian currency, which contravenes section 54 of the Reserve Bank of Malawi Act.

William comes from Katumbu Village, Traditional Authority Kachenga in Balaka District.

