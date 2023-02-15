Love is in the air: Ritaa decorates Valentine’s day with vows

Renowned female vocalist Ritaa Mwantali has added aroma to the Valentine’s day euphoria with her latest release entitled Vows.

The tune which landed on the day people celebrate their loved ones, expresses the profound love one has for her partner.

In the song, a person is assuring his lover about the deep love he has for her. He goes as far as promising that they will share burial space.

The Valentine’s day hot cake has dropped in both audio and visual forms. The video part portrays Chinese culture.

According to Ritaa, she opted for the Chinese fashion because love is a universal language, hence any style can make a good concept.

“This is not a Chinese song, it is a love song and love is a universal language. Even if I did it the Indian way, it wasn’t going to change the fact that the song is about love,” she said

The audio part was produced by Tricky Beats whereas VJ Ken mastered the video part.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24