Gomezgani Chirwa, Nyasa Big Bullets win big at TNM Super League awards

Nyasa Big Bullets wing back Gomezgani Chirwa has been rewarded for his excellent performance last season by being named as the TNM Super League Player of the Season and Defender of the Season.

The defender, who contributed to Bullets’ success in all the competitions in the 2022 season, had several assists and goals to his name and it wasn’t a surprise to see him walking away with a top prize of MK 2 000 000 and a plot courtesy of Ana a M’mudzi.

By being named the Defender of the Season, he was also rewarded a plot and MK500 000 there by becoming the biggest winner at the event with MK2 500 000 and two plots.

Since joining Bullets from Civil Service United, Chirwa has won everything that there is to win in Malawian football.

Chirwa was not the only Bullets affiliate to shine at the awards as head coach Kalisto Pasuwa was named coach of the season after guiding his side to another league title.

The Zimbabwean tactician, who arrived in the country in 2018, has won four straight league titles.

Patrick Mwaungulu was named the midfielder of the season. In his first season after earning a promotion to the main team from the Reserves, Mwaungulu scored nine goals and registered 21 assists to his name.

He was rewarded MK500 000 and a plot courtesy of Ana a M’mudzi for his performance which was also very instrumental for Pasuwa’s side throughout the season.

Former Bullets striker Babatunde Adepoju received the Golden Boot award after he scored 18 goals before departing for South Africa where he signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with first division side Venda Football Academy. He walked away with MK 1 million and a plot courtesy of Ana a M’mudzi.

Blue Eagles’ Brighton Munthali won the Golden Glove as he kept 13 Cleansheets and helped his team to finish as runners up, twelve months after the Area 30 based side survived relegation on the final day of 2020/21 season. He walked away with MK500 000 and a plot courtesy of Ana a M’mudzi.

Surprisingly, Rookie of the season award, an award meant for a debutant, has gone to Blue Eagles’ MacDonald Lameck who was making his second appearance in the league.

