436 Airtel agents get capital boost

Airtel Malawi has topped up operating capital for 436 agents under the K44 million Agent Asanje Promotion.

On Tuesday, the mobile network provider conducted the final draw for the promotion in Lilongwe where four agents won K1 million each.

The four are Yesaya Unyolo, Angellah Simumbo, David Sheriff Kachere and Dickson Kampunga.

Speaking on the phone after he was informed about his luck, Unyolo expressed his delight.

“I am very happy because there were many agents who participated in the promotion and I have emerged as one of the winners,” said Unyolo.

Since the promotion started on 13 December, 320 agents have won K20,000 each while 112 agents have won K300,000.

Airtel Malawi’s Head of Agent Products and Distribution Dan Kamanga said they introduced the promotion to celebrate with agents during the festive season and to ensure that they top up capital for their agents.

“The objective has been fulfilled. We are sure that we have boosted their capital and this will help them in their business,” said Kamanga.

One of the agents who attended the final draw, Geoffrey Seunda, said the additional capital will boost their businesses and they will be able to assist more customers.

Seunda urged Airtel Malawi to introduce more promotions targeting agents in the future.

