It wasn’t me! Anele’s father says he didn’t hire hitmen to kill AKA

Moses Tembe, the father of AKA’s late fiancée, Anele, says the family is not behind the rapper’s shooting as insinuated by people on social media.

It is alleged that the 35 year old Fela in Versace rapper was murdered by hired hitmen. They shot AKA at a very close range before they spread the scene on foot. AKA died at the scene. His friend, Tebello Tibz Motsoane, was also shot dead.

Mr Tembe described as shocking the allegations linking him to the shooting of AKA, real name Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, in Durban last Friday evening.

“The Tembe Family would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Forbes family on the passing of their beloved son Kiernan. It is with shock that we have learnt of Kiernan’s passing. As a parent, I feel deep pain for Kiernan’s parents, Tony and Lynn, his daughter Kairo and the family at large.

“Kiernan was an extraordinary and talented musician. His music contributed meaningfully to South Africa’s and indeed Africa’s rich music tapestry. We therefore extend our condolences to his extended family – his fans. May his soul rest in eternal peace.” reads a statement issued by the Tembe family.

With increasing allegations pitting them to the shooting, Tembe told the Daily Sun that they had nothing but love for AKA.

“We’ve never judged Kiernan, and we demonstrated our love for him to the very last day” said the Durban business tycoon.

Tembe said anyone who truly knows him and his family would not spread unfounded allegations. Several people on social media who include celebrities from Malawi called out the Tembe family following the tragic death of AKA.

The speculation was so rife that it forced Tembe to issue a statement AKA’s tragic murder.

In his response, Mr Tembe says the shooting of AKA in Florida Road at about 10:10pm has also robbed the Tombs an opportunity to get to the bottom of their daughter’s death.

“We’re so saddened by this sad eventuality as it robs us of the opportunity we have been waiting for so patiently to vindicate our daughter in court or inquest,” he said.

Anele Tembe’s biography

Anele Nellie Tembe died on 11 April in 2021. She fell to her death from the tenth floor of a Cape Town hotel. At that time, Anele and AKA were in a dating.

Anele Tembe was born on 11 October 1999 to an affluent family in Durban. Her father, renowned business mogul Moses Tembe, is the chairman of Phumelela Gaming & Leisure Ltd.

Her mother, Lulu Msumi Tembe, died in 2004. It was widely speculated Mrs Tembe had committed suicide. However, these allegations were shot down by Anele’s older brother Vukile as unfounded.

EARLIER: Family friend Sandile Zungu chokes up as he reads a tribute from Anele Tembe’s parents. Her dad, Moses, categorically states she did not die of suicide. #RIPNellie pic.twitter.com/5ZMG7qQGNO — Nokukhanya ‘Siri’ Mntambo (@khanya_mntambo) April 16, 2021 Anele’s father: my daughter was not suicidal

Anele’s father said her daughter was not suicidal and denied reports that she had taken her own life. Mr Tembe suspected foulplay.

“I was not there when Anele met her fate… I neither seek to attack any person nor cast aspersions or suspicions nor stigmatise any mental condition. However, I can’t allow an unfortunate narrative to go unchallenged. A narrative that irks me to no end as a father, which maliciously pervades some circles, is that Anele, my daughter, was chronically suicidal or had suicidal tendencies,” said Mr Tembe.

The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) in South Africa has explained why it elected not to prosecute anyone after the death of Anele Tembe. NPA decided to open an inquest into her death.

The NPA said the decision was based on extensive investigations which were conducted by the SAPS and prosecutors, who produced expert opinions and forensic reports.

“After careful consideration thereof, (Bell) decided not to institute any prosecution in respect of the death of Tembe and that the matter be referred for an inquest to be held,” said NPA Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

Durban artists condemn speculation on AKA shooting

Anele’s education

Anale Tembe graduated from the Jackie Cameron School of Food & Wine in 2019. She opened her own kitchen at Sibaya Casino and Entertainment Kingdom, in Durban.

In a past interview with her Jackie Cameroon School of Food & Wine, Anele Tembe revealed that as she journeyed towards her dream of becoming the first South African woman to open a Michelin Star restaurant.

Anele’s relationship with AKA

Anele and AKA started dating shortly after the rapper had split with DJ Zinhle in 2020. The couple announced announced their engagement on Instagram on 21 February 2021, about 2 months before Anele’s tragic death. She was 22 years old by the time of her death.

Following Anele’s death, AKA sat with broadcast journalist Thembekile Mrototo in his Bryanston home in Joburg and discussed his “tumultuous” relationship with Tembe and the events leading up to her tragic death.

AKA told Mrototo that Anele threatened to kill herself by jumping over the balcony.

“We had been having a particularly difficult week in our relationship, lots of arguments and disagreements.

“We sat down and we spoke and we started disagreeing again and things got heated,” he said at the time.

He said that while he called the hotel reception for security and while the events were blurry, he remembered walking out of the bathroom and not seeing her anywhere in the room.

He added that he then walked to the balcony and saw her body on the street below.

AKA was not allowed to speak at the funeral.

AKA death

AKA was shot and killed alongside his former manager and friend, Tebello Tibz Motsoane, outside Wish restaurant on Durban’s Florida Road on 10 February at about 10:10pm. His assailants remain at large.

The 35-year-old rapper was shot dead soon after embracing Tibz. Tibz also died at the scene. AKA was murdered just before his birthday performance at Yugo restaurant.

AKA and Anele’s parents to meet

Anele Tembe’s father has revealed that AKA’s father has agreed to meet.

“Thank you for your message. We appreciate it greatly. It (AKA’s death) has not registered for me … I will revert soonest about best time and address for you to come through,” AKA’s father responded to Moses Tembe’s message of condolence.