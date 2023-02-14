Game on: List of nominated candidates for Sulom polls out

Kanyenda: one of the candidates

Names of nominated candidates to contest for the various positions at the forthcoming Super League of Malawi (Sulom) elections later this month have been released by an independent auditing firm, with two positions going unopposed, Malawi24 has established.

On Tuesday, Crowe J and W, which was given powers to oversee the nomination process, announced the list of the nominated candidates from which Super League teams will choose new office bearers for the next three seasons.

However, the firm hasn’t disclosed the number of nominations allocated to each candidate.

The incumbent President Tiya Somba Banda will face Fleetwood Haiya for the presidency whilst Col. Gilbert Mitawa will face lawyer David Kanyenda, who has also been nominated for the position of Vice General Secretary, for the position of Vice President.

Williams Banda, who is the current General Secretary will, for the first time in years, face a stiff competition with Thoko Chimbali standing in his way.

The positions of Treasurer and Legal Advisor will go to Allie Mwachande and Solomon Gomezyani Mchawi.

The two will go unopposed after Malinda Chinyama, who is the current Treasurer pulled out of the race on Monday whilst Mchawi’ was the only candidate vying for the Legal advisor.

On Members, Nine people have been nominated but only Four will make it into the committee.

Below is the full list of nominated:

President

Fleetwood Haiya Tiya Somba Banda

Vice President

Col. Gilbert Mitawa

David Kanyenda

General Secretary

Williams Banda

Thokozani Chimbali

Treasurer

Allie Mwachande

Vice General Secretary

Major Dennis Flao Mwale

Donnex Chilonga

David Kanyenda

Legal Advisor

Solomon Gomezyani Mchawi

Executive Members

Charles Manyungwa

Chimwemwe Nyirenda

Henry Banda

Akudzike Kafwamba

Daudi Mtanthiko

William Nhlane

Godfrey Makawano

Mabvuto Missi

Ronald Chiwaula

The polls will be held on 25th February this month.