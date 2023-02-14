Game on: List of nominated candidates for Sulom polls out

Kanyenda: one of the candidates
Names of nominated candidates to contest for the various positions at the forthcoming Super League of Malawi (Sulom) elections later this month have been released by an independent auditing firm, with two positions going unopposed, Malawi24 has established.
On Tuesday, Crowe J and W, which was given powers to oversee the nomination process, announced the list of the nominated candidates from which Super League teams will choose new office bearers for the next three seasons.
However, the firm hasn’t disclosed the number of nominations allocated to each candidate.
The incumbent President Tiya Somba Banda will face Fleetwood Haiya for the presidency whilst Col. Gilbert Mitawa will face lawyer David Kanyenda, who has also been nominated for the position of Vice General Secretary, for the position of Vice President.
Williams Banda, who is the current General Secretary will, for the first time in years, face a stiff competition with Thoko Chimbali standing in his way.
The positions of Treasurer and Legal Advisor will go to Allie Mwachande and Solomon Gomezyani Mchawi.
The two will go unopposed after Malinda Chinyama, who is the current Treasurer pulled out of the race on Monday whilst Mchawi’ was the only candidate vying for the Legal advisor.
On Members, Nine people have been nominated but only Four will make it into the committee.
Below is the full list of nominated:
President
- Fleetwood Haiya
- Tiya Somba Banda
Vice President
Col. Gilbert Mitawa
David Kanyenda
General Secretary
Williams Banda
Thokozani Chimbali
Treasurer
Allie Mwachande
Vice General Secretary
Major Dennis Flao Mwale
Donnex Chilonga
David Kanyenda
Legal Advisor
Solomon Gomezyani Mchawi
Executive Members
Charles Manyungwa
Chimwemwe Nyirenda
Henry Banda
Akudzike Kafwamba
Daudi Mtanthiko
William Nhlane
Godfrey Makawano
Mabvuto Missi
Ronald Chiwaula
The polls will be held on 25th February this month.
You must log in to post a comment.