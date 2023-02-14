1 million job losses: Malawi says investing in advanced technology

Chithyola

More Malawians working at Mwanza Border will lose their jobs when the One-Stop Border post is launched, government has revealed.

The losses are a direct opposite that President Lazarus Chakwera promised during his presidential campaign. Chakwera, together with Vice President Saulos Chilima, promised to create 1 million jobs.

When the newly appointed Minister of Trade Simplex Chithyola Banda visited the Mwanza One Stop Border post, government revealed that when completed, 12 agencies at the border post will be made redundant.

”The agencies will be reduced from 17 to 5,” public broadcasting station, MBC reported.

To counter the gap, government is said to be investing in complex technology

“The government has invested in technology and personnel development to ensure the efficiency of the project,”

The one-stop border facility will be housing officials from Malawi and Mozambique.

The facility has also been designed for the coordination of border management agencies.

