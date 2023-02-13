Malawi has only 193MW of electricity available

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) says the electricity situation in Malawi is still in an emergency mode, with only 193 Megawatts (MW) of hydro capacity available against a system demand of 300MW.

ESCOM said this today after heavy rains yesterday caused a system shutdown that led to nationwide blackout.

“The Electricity Supply System is still in emergency mode following the flash floods which caused a system shutdown in the afternoon of 12th February 2023,” the company said.

In its statement today, Electricity Generation Company (Malawi) Limited (EGENCO) said it has concluded removal of excessive trash that accumulated at Nkula and Tedzani Power stations.

According to EGENCO, As at 12h00, all machines at Nkula Power Station were back online expect for two machines at Nkula B.

“Similarly, at Tedzani Power Station all machines, except for one machine at Tedzani I &ll, were back online. Work to restore the remaining machines is in progress,” the company said.

Meanwhile, ESCOM has started supplying power to most parts which were affected by faults including most parts of the Northern Region.

However, parts of Mulanje and Phalombe are still affected due to damage on an overhead line.

“ESCOM will continue to monitor the power supply situation and system stability and will continue to repair the damaged Transmission and Distribution infrastructure,” the company said.

