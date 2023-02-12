Rains devastate Blantyre

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Blantyre, destroying roads, crops and buildings.

One of the areas heavily affected by the flooding is Machinjiri Township where Makalanga bridge has been washed away, leaving a road impassable

Homes in the township have also been flooded and some residents have lost their property including food items. The rains have also damaged water pipes and electricity poles.

Speaking to the local media, Member of Parliament for Blantyre City East, John Bande, has described the flooding as traumatizing.

He added that the area has not experienced such heavy downpour in recent years.

Meanwhile, first responders have been deployed to asses the extent of damage caused, according to Zodiak Online.

Yesterday, the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services warned people to expect rains with thunderstorms in the Southern Region.

