Monkey Bay Police emerges 2022 best station in Eastern Region

Deputy Commissioner of Police in the Eastern Region, Kelvin Mulezo presented a trophy to Monkey Bay Police at Police College in Zomba during a Regional Executive Committee (REC) responsible for community policing in the Eastern region.

Speaking during the award presentation, Mulezo commended Monkey Bay Police for collaborating well the community level crime prevention structures in proving safety and security around Monkey Bay policing area.

He called on chiefs to advise their subjects to desist from destroying police facilities whenever members of the community disagree with the police.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in the Eastern Region therefore said dialogue is the best way to resolve disagreements.

He added that police is concerned that the tendency of destroying police facilities is growing in most parts.

On community policing, Mulezo called for continued collaboration of the police, the community level crime prevention structures and chiefs to ensure safety and security of people and property.

“Criminals stay in the community as such there is no need to hide them, report them to police,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police in the Eastern Region, added.

Monkey Bay Police Station Officer ln Charge, Senior Superintendent Sinakadze Clifford Mkweche, said Monkey Police Station emerged best performing station due to good working relation with community policing structures and chiefs.

He said Monkey Bay Police recorded 9 percent crime reduction in the year 2022, adding that his station will intensify community policing in 2023 through day and night patrols in the Monkey Bay policing area in collaboration with crime prevention structures and chiefs.

Monkey Bay Police Station Community Policing Coordinator, Sub lnspector Masautso Katemera, Senior Chief Nankumba and Chairperson of Community Policing Forum for Monkey bay area, Levison Phiri attended the Regional Executive Committee meeting and award presentation to Monkey Bay Police as best performing station on community policing.

