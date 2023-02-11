Phyzix elected leader of musicians in Southern Malawi

Musicians have elected hip-hop artist Phyzix as the chairperson of the Musicians Union of Malawi (MUM) Southern Chapter.

Phyzix, real name Noel Chikoleka, was elected yesterday during elections held at Jacaranda Cultural Centre in Blantyre.

In his acceptance speech, Phyzix thanked his fellow musicians for electing him and encouraged them to bring on board their ideas so that they should work and grow together.

“I am encouraging musicians to share their skills with fellow musicians so that no one should be left behind and that we should promote music in the country,” said Phyzix.

He has since pledged support to the union’s national president Vita Chirwa and the entire National Executive Committee.

Phyzix ,who has replaced Gospel musician Ethel Kamwendo, will lead the MUM Southern Chapter for five years.

