Pastors donate bibles to South Lunzu Police Unit

South Lunzu Pastor’s Fraternal yesterday donated bibles to South Lunzu Police Unit with an aim of enhancing the men in uniform’s spiritual life.

Speaking at the function, Pastor P. Banda who represented fellow pastors said that apart from enhancing the officers’ spiritual life, they also anticipate that the relationship that exist between them and police will be cemented further.

According to Ndirande Police spokesperson Kelvin Nyirenda, Pastor Banda encouraged police officers to put God first because he is the most trusted and reliable source of wisdom.

“Those who seek God’s guidance perform their duties professionally as such there is a need to seek his presence in our every day work,” said Banda.

The pastor later shared the word of God from the book of Ecclesiastes chapter 10 verse 10.

He further emphasized the importance of reading the Bible, meditating and acting upon the word of God everyday.

Speaking earlier, Inspector Jana who represented the Officer-In-Charge for the Police Unit, thanked the men of God for the wonderful donation. She said that the bibles will help in uplifting the officers’ spiritual life.

Inspector Jana also challenged fellow officers to utilise the bibles effectively as bibles are a rare gift.

