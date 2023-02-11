“Our son was loved ” – AKA family

The family of gunned rapper, AKA, has confirmed his untimely and tragic death.

AKA was killed in a drive-by shooting around Florida Road in Durban, just a few minutes before his birthday performance.

“It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son, and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening of February 10, 2023”, reads the statement issued by AKA’s parents.

The family is yet to receive a comprehensive debriefing from the Durban Police. The Fela in Versace artist was shot at 22:15. He was gunned down together with his bodyguard. They both died at the scene.

“To us, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, most importantly father to his beloved daughter Kairo. To many he was AKA, SUPAMEGA, BHOVA and the many other names of affection his legion of fans called him by. Our son was loved and he gave love in return” said Tony and Lynn Forbes in the statement.

The family has appealed for “compassion, space and time” in this grieving period while thanking the public “for the love and support” they have received thus far.

Several celebrities are alleging on social media that the 35 year old musician, real name Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, was killed by hired hitmen. The police is yet to comment on these allegations.

AKA had a large following here in Malawi. The award winning rapper performed in the country on multiple times.

Hiphop musicians such as Fredokiss and other celebrities have shared their condolences on social media.

AKA’s death has shocked not only the music world or South Africa but many people across and beyond Africa.

The Jika Supamega was born on 28 January in 1988 and was dating Nadia Nakai.

