Malawi Red Cross bails out hunger-stricken households

The Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) has donated relief items in form of cash to hunger-stricken households in the area of Traditional Authority Makwangwala and Sub-Traditional Authority Tsikulamowa in Ntcheu district.

Each household has received two-month transfer of K50, 000 for January and February and they are expected to get another K25, 000 in March this year.

Speaking to Malawi24 after the exercise at Senzani Primary School ground on Friday, the society’s president, Innocent Majiya, said this was in response to the Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee-MVAC report which projected Ntcheu to be one of the worst hit districts many food insecure households from August 2022 to March 2023.

”We felt duty bound to intervene on the crisis by distributing cash to the most vulnerable households. We opted for Ntcheu district because it is among the districts which have a high number of affected households according to the MVAC report,” Majiya said.

Apart from distributing cash, the society intends to distribute banana suckers, sweet potato vines and vegetable seeds to help the communities thrive in eventuality of natural disasters.

Meanwhile, Ntcheu district relief and rehabilitation officer, Jonathan Kapatsa, reports that Ntcheu has 32,707 households in need of food aid.

He has since commended MRCS, for the donation which will relieve their sufferings.

One of the beneficiaries, Martha Ngwangwa said the money will alleviate the challenges she has been facing.

Malawi Red Cross Society has supported the affected households with financial support from the Swiss Red Cross to the tune of K41 million.

