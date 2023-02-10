Young woman tied to tree in graveyard over death of child

A young woman in Blantyre was yesterday tied to a tree at a graveyard as punishment following the death of her two-year-old daughter who died after she was allegedly left alone at home at night.

The incident happened yesterday at Mselemu in Manje area in Blantyre, Southern Malawi.

It is alleged that the woman went out at night and left the sick child alone in her house. The child reportedly died while alone in the house.

Following the death of the child, the woman was apprehended and tied to a tree inside a graveyard.

It was not immediately clear who tied the woman but the child’s funeral ceremony was handled by members of the gulewamkulu.

Later in the afternoon, the woman was released.

Police are yet to comment on the incident.

