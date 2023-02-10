Leave us alone — Pro-Chakwera activists lash at US, UK diplomats

Pro-government activists have lashed out at United States and United Kingdom diplomats for interfering in the affairs of the country.

Leaders of the grouping under the banner Citizens For Justice and Equity held a press briefing in Lilongwe today where they attacked the ambassadors.

They described a statement by the United States ambassador to Malawi David Young on government’s harassment of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Martha Chizuma as lack of respect for Malawi.

Agape Khombe, one of the members of the grouping, also faulted the US ambassador for threatening to impose sanctions against Malawi following the arrest of Chizuma in December.

According to the grouping, the US Embassy has an obligation to respect the country’s laws and international laws, failing which Malawi Government is at liberty to declare them persona non-grata.

The activists have since called on the United States Government to discipline Ambassador Young.

Earlier this week, the US Embassy called out the Lazarus Chakwera administration for waging war against Chizuma over her leaked audio. The Embassy also faulted the government for abandoning it’s commitment to fight corruption.

The United Kingdom acting High commissioner in Malawi Sophia Willitts-King also expressed concern over the treatment of Chizuma.

Currently, Government has filed an application at the Supreme Court of Appeal in a bid to remove an injunction which stopped Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba from implementing the interdiction of Chizuma over her leaked.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24