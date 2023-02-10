Devotion: Aligning to God’s Will

Romans 12:2 “And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you may prove what is the good, well-pleasing, and perfect will of God.”

Knowledge of God’s Will on your life is more important. There are however not many that know the will of God and hence they do what they think is the right thing and they end up in trouble.

Jesus was so conscious of the Will of the Father and always wanted to do it. Matthew 26:39 “Going a little farther, he threw himself down with his face to the ground and prayed, “My Father, if possible, let this cup pass from me! Yet not what I will, but what you will.”

Baby Christians are similar to physically young people. They tell God what to do even without aligning themselves to His will. Just as kids send their dads and mums to buy and do things for them, so are baby Christians. The young people send the older ones to do and buy things even those that may harm them.

As you mature, you realise that you need to align yourself to God’s Will. You start doing what God wants you to do. You abandon your will for His will. You abandon your prayer list and you pray only in alignment to that which the Father wants to be fulfilled in you.

To know His will, you need to know His Word. God’s will is written in the scriptures. Study and meditate His Word. Give yourself to His Word. Some of the His will is that you should love one another, you should be holy, you should be a hard worker, you should win others to Him and so on.

However, you cant find specific will of God on some specific issues in the Bible. For example in the Bible you may not find knowledge about which is the best house for you to stay in your location. That’s why you need to know How to listen to the now voice of the Holy Spirit on a particular situation. The Holy Spirit usually speaks to your spirit. So listen to the inner voice and act accordingly. Holy Spirit agrees to the written Word of God.

CONFESSION

I am aligned to the will of God in my life. I refuse to do my own will but I subject my will to His will. I am winning always because I am led by the Spirit of God. In Jesus Name. Amen