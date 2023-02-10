Chakwera orders Govt to appeal Chizuma’s High Court ruling

The Lazarus Chakwera administration has appealed against the High Court ruling which allowed Malawi Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Martha Chizuma to continue working.

Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda who reports to Chakwera hired two private practice lawyers who have appealed against Judge Mike Tembo’s ruling.

The High Court on Monday this week granted an injunction to Malawi Law Society (MLS) restraining Secretary to the Office of the President Colleen Zamba from implementing the interdiction of Chizuma. The injunction also stopped state prosecutor Levison Mangani from charging Chizuma over her leaked audio.

The state applied to vacate the injunction but Judge Mike Tembo dismissed the application on Wednesday this week.

Lawyer George Kadzipatike who is working alongside Chancy Gondwe in the case has confirmed filing an appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

“We have filed the appeal at the Supreme Court and we are waiting for the ruling,” said Tembo.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Appeal has set Monday, 13th February, 2023 as the day for the hearing of the application.

Registrar for the High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal, Kondwani Banda has told the local media that the case has been assigned to Justice of Appeal John Katsala, SC.

The Chakwera administration’s war against Chizuma has been condemned by various civil society organizations as well as representatives of donor countries concluding the United States Embassy.

The Embassy this week expressed concern over the continued harassment of Chizuma by the government and said the government’s actions undermine the credibility of its commitment to fight corruption.

