Breaking: AKA shot dead

South African rapper, AKA has been shot dead.

The Police in South Africa have confirmed that AKA has been killed in a drive-by shooting on Friday night. He was shot around Florida Road in Durban just before his birthday show this night at Yugo.

The reports say he died on the scene.

Born Kiernan Jarryd Forbes on 28th January, 1988, the rapper had a huge following even here in Malawi. He has won countless awards.

The Fela in Versace and Jika artist was dating Nadia Nakai.

No ways!!!!!💔 — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) February 10, 2023

Paramedics told the media in South Africa that at 10.15pm this evening they responded to a shooting incident where two men sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“On arrival, paramedics met total chaos and a scene where two men, believed to be in their late 30s, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics assisted the men and unfortunately the first male had sustained multiple gun shot wounds and showed no signs of life and was declared deceased at the scene.”, a paramedic, Garrith Jamieson, told Times newspaper of South Africa.

He said a second male, believed to be a bodyguard, was found in critical condition and died despite advanced life support intervention due to extensive injuries.

It remains unclear what the motive for the shooting was.