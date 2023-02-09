Man arrested over murder of wife’s alleged lover

A 43-year-old man in Mangochi has been arrested for allegedly shooting to death Rabson Allie, 53, on Tuesday this week on allegations that Allie was having an affair with his wife.

The suspect has been identified as Abubakar Ayilu.

According to Mangochi Police Station spokesperson, Sub-Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, it is alleged that some few months ago, the suspect vowed to deal with Allie after he heard rumours that his wife was going out with him.

On the night of February 7, 2023, the suspect and four accomplices invaded Allie’s compound at Uluche Village in Traditional Authority Katuli in the district and found him with his wife and three kids.

The five carried panga knives and unidentified rifle and threatened to kill the whole family if they attempted to shout for help.

“They shot Allie on the right knee after beating him mercilessly, then fled while Allie was rushed to Katuli Health Centre where he died while receiving treatment,” said Daudi.

