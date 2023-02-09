Kamuzu Chibambo leaves Tonse Alliance

The People’s Transformation Party (PETRA) through its leader Kamuzu Chibambo has announced its withdrawal from the Tonse Alliance government which is led by President Lazarus Chakwera.

According to the statement from Chibambo, the main reason for the party to withdraw from the Alliance is growing corruption as evidenced by events surrounding Anti Corruption Bureau Director General Martha Chizuma.

Chibambo says other reasons for the decision include the looming hunger due to governance failures, and dubious procurement and haphazard supply of fertilizers under the Affordable Input Program (AIP).

Says Chibambo in a statement “The truth of the matter is that all the above failures, wrongs and bad decisions amid several others are not only contrary to what we campaigned for in the 2020 Presidential Election but are also increasingly frustrating all genuine efforts to fight this vice and the rule of law.

“In light of this, Petra’s leadership is left with no option but to withdraw with immediate effect it’s membership from the Tonse Alliance, as it hereby does.”

On September 27,2022, Chibambo, held a press conference where among other things, he told President Lazarus Chakwera to cut ministers’ fuel allocation from 2500 litres to 750 litres per month.

The ruling Tonse Alliance now remains with eight party’s including the Malawi Congress Party led by President Lazarus Chakwera and the UTM led by Vice President Saulos Chilima.

