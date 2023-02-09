Flames break camp

The Flames local based players on Wednesday afternoon took a break from camp which started on Sunday in preparation for next month’s back to back 2023 Afcon Qualifying matches against Egypt.

As per the plan by Coach Mario Marinica, the players have been released to join their respective clubs in pre-season training and will regroup next week.

Marinica said in the three days the boys were at Mpira Village, they worked hard even though their fitness levels were low due to inactivity since the season ended in December last year.

“We have had very good training sessions in the three days that we have been with the boys. However, they look so unfit which is normal because we know this is because most of them haven’t played any game since December 17, when the season came to an end.

“We had the fitness clinics before this camp which somehow have helped in improving their fitness levels but they are not yet there in as far as competitive matches are concerned. It was good that we have had the players for these days because we have assessed and reminded them our game plan and philosophy.

“As they go back to their clubs, our hope is that they will work on improving their fitness levels. For those who are not yet engaged with clubs, we are going to give them the routine fitness plans that they will follow at the designated gyms,” said Marinica.

The team will regroup on Monday for physical fitness and medical tests before they start the second week of camp to run between14-18 February.

The team will on February 19 move to Lilongwe ahead of a scheduled international friendly match against Lesotho at the Bingu National Stadium on February 25.

The team is then expected to leave on March 8 for a two-week camp in Saudi Arabia where they will play friendly matches before facing Egypt back to back in Cairo and Lilongwe between 20-28 March.

Source: FA