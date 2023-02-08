War against Chizuma worries UK Embassy in Malawi

The United Kingdom embassy says it is concerned by recent events affecting the fight against corruption in Malawi.

In several tweets this afternoon, acting British High Commissioner to Malawi Sophia Willitts-King called out the Malawi Government over the suspension of Chizuma and the continued pursuit of criminal charges against Chizuma.

“We share concerns raised by the @MLSMalawi and other civic groups in relation to the pursuit of criminal charges against the Director General of the @ACBMalawi and her recent suspension,” she tweeted.

Willitts-King noted that the partnership with the Government of Malawi is based on mutual respect, and a shared commitment to democracy, the protection of human rights, and the use of public funds in the interests of the people.

She added that corruption takes resources away from the people of this country, destroys business, damages public service, traps the poorest in poverty, and undermines future economic growth.

She further said that while the UK has strongly endorsed President Lazarus Chakwera’s anti-corruption drive and his consistent calls to respect the rule of law, the law, police and judicial system should not be used to frustrate the will of Malawians.

The Government of Malawi suspended ACB director general Martha Chizuma last week after the state charged her with two criminal charges relating to her leaked audio.

Malawi Law Society obtained an injunction against the suspension and the charges against Chizuma.

However, Government has hired lawyers to fight the injunction in court.

