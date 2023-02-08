Govt challenges injunction on Chizuma

Nyirenda

Malawi Government has filed an application to vacate the injunction which stopped the interdiction of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Martha Chizuma.

On Monday, Malawi Law Society (MLS) obtained an injunction against Chizuma’s suspension and arrest.

The injunction restrains Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) Colleen Zamba from interdicting Chizuma and also restrains police prosecutor Levison Mangani from charging Chizuma over her leaked audio.

Yesterday Chizuma, according to her lawyer Martha Kaukonde, returned to office following the injunction.

However, Government yesterday filed an urgent application before the High Court in Blantyre to vacate the Monday injunction.

Court documents we have seen indicate that Attorney General (AG) Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda has hired former Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale as well as Chancy Gondwe and George Jivason Kadzipatike to represent Mangani and Zamba in the case between the state and Malawi Law Society.

Nyirenda has told the local media that he cannot represent the state in the case due to conflict of interest.

The decision by the Government to challenge the injunction appears to confirm reports that the Lazarus Chakwera administration does not want Chizuma to continue working as ACB director general despite Chakwera publicly expressing support for Chizuma.

Analysts argue that the continue efforts to remove Chizuma are aimed at protecting senior government officials.

It was revealed last week that the decision to suspend Chizuma came after senior government officials lied to Chakwera that ACB had obtained an arrest warrant for First Lady Monica Chakwera.

There were also reports that the ACB had obtained an arrest warrant against Zamba who is the subject of corruption allegation made by former National Oil Company of Malawi chief executive officer Helen Buluma. However, the ACB on Friday said there was no arrest warrant against Zamba.

