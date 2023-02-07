Mourners leave employee’s coffin at Golden Peacock Hotel

Family members have left a Golden Peacock Hotel employee’s coffin at the hotel in Blantyre, Malawi over the hotel’s reluctance to cover funeral expenses.

The incident has led to a commotion at the Golden Peacock Hotel.

A relative of the deceased, Edgar Mlachira, has told the local media that the employee Joseph Ngulube worked for the hotel as a waiter.

Ngulube died by drowning but the hotel did not provide money for transport or coffin.

The relatives bought the coffin with their own money and they have left it at the hotel reception in order to force management to cover the funeral expenses.

According to Mlachira, the family wants to transport the remains of their relative to Mzimba in the Northern Region of Malawi for burial.

Meanwhile, the management of Golden Peacock Hotel is yet to comment on the matter but police are at the scene.

Update:

The family members have since left the hotel after being given K1 million by hotel management following the intervention of police.

