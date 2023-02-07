Malawi Super League gets bus partner

The Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has announced a partnership with Kwezy Buses Company which will see the company providing transportation to referees.

According to Sulom, the agreement is annual but subject to renewal at the end of the 2023 season.

In a statement dated 5th February, 2023, the Super League of Malawi says the referees, match commissioners and referee assessors will be carried by Kwezy to matches during intercity assignments between Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

“The Super League of Malawi has entered into partnership with Kwezy Buses to provide transportation to referees. In the partnership, Kwezy Buses will be ferrying match officials (referees, Match commissioners, referees assessors) to matches during intercity assignments between Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu,” reads part of the statement.

The Sulom President has backed the deal to improve the quality of officiation in the league and also reduce the complaints that teams have on officiation.

“This agreement is the first of its kind in the country and makes Kwezy Buses the official Sulom referees transport partner. Every season we spend a lot of money on travel costs for referees,” said Tiya Somba Banda.

Kwezy Buses through the Managing Partner, Ben Vitsitsi said they have decided to partner with the elite league governing body as one way of contributing to the professionalism of the Super League and also to improve the quality and standards of refereeing in the country.

