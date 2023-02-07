Immigration officers arrested over bribe in Blantyre

Four Immigration Department officers have been arrested in Blantyre for allegedly receiving K700,000 to release Ethiopian immigrants.

The four have been identified as Sgt. Prescott Zembani, Charles Kamfumu, Sgt. Emmanuel Thamando and Sgt. Major Nyirenda.

It is suspected that they released seven undocumented Ethiopian immigrants who they arrested and were in police cells at Blantyre Police.

The migrants were intercepted at Milare police roadblock on the Blantyre – Chikwawa Road yesterday.

“We have information that they received K700, 000 from an agent in Mozambique to release the immigrants,” said Peter Kalaya, National Police spokesperson.

Migrants from Ethiopia usually enter Malawi through uncharted routes in the Northern Region and are transported across several districts before crossing into Mozambique on their way to South Africa.

Last year, bodies of 30 migrants were found buried in a mass grave in Mzimba.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24