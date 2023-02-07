Burkinabe Catholic Brother dies in Malawi following bicycle accident

A 26-year-old Roman Catholic Church Brother from Burkina Faso but based at Chezi Parish in Dowa has died after suffering injuries in a bicycle accident on Monday.

The brother has been identified as Jean Frorence Toro from Burkina Faso.

Dowa Police Spokesperson, Gladson M’bumpha said the accident happened on Monday afternoon at Chiponda Village along the Salima-Lilongwe road.

Toro was on his bicycle when a vehicle with a trailer started overtaking him.

He decided to hold the loose ropes from the trailer in order to be pulled by the vehicle and ascend easily.

“He then in the process lost balance and fell down on the tarmac… Following the impact, the cyclist sustained injuries on the hips, severe bleeding and bruises on both legs,” said M’bumpha.

Toro was taken to Chezi Rehabilitation Hospital for treatment where he was referred to ABC Clinic in Lilongwe and later to Kamuzu Central Hospital.

He died at Kamuzu Central Hospital whilst receiving treatment.

