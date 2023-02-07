Armed thugs attack boy who created WIFI device

Armed men last night attacked Stuward Nankhumwa, a 17-year-old student who developed a WIFI device.

Nankhumwa has told the local media that three men invaded his home last night.

The men were armed with rifles and were putting on black face masks.

He added that the men demanded to know how he developed the device but Nankhumwa said he could not explain since he was traumatised.

The attackers left the boy with cuts on his face.

He is expected to report the matter to Zomba Police Station this morning.

Nankhumwa recently revealed that he has created a device which allows him to use the internet on his smartphone without a need for data.

He was then invited to study at Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) through Malawi 2063 Youth Innovation Programme 12-month scholarship.

The boy was expected to go to MUST tomorrow.

