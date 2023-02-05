Wikise wows Tanzania

As musicians from the neighbouring countries are going global, Malawi artists refuse to be left behind as Wikise has conquered neighbouring Tanzania.

The Chikamphulikire star wowed people from different countries in the the Brain of Africa with his mesmerizing performance.

The Lilongwe-based star has told this publication that his delivery met more that his expectations.

“I didn’t believe the atmosphere, the response from the audience was overwhelming. Being an artist who is less known in the continent, I thought that I was going to be treated as curtain raiser.

“I thought I was only going to impress Malawians but the opposite was true. People from different countries attended the occasion and I was surprised when I heard them singing along to my music,” he said.

Wikise, real name Frank Chawinga, made the trip to Tanzania courtesy of the Malawi Embassy in the East Africa nation.

In Tanzania, Chawinga performed Chikamphulikire, and Njoyako among his other hit songs.

