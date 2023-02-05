Two die after vehicle swept away in Mzimba

Two people have died after flood water swept away their vehicle along Enukweni River in Mzimba on Saturday afternoon.

Mzuzu police spokesperson Paul Tembo has identified the two as Penjani Kanyimbo who was driving and his colleague Godfrey Phiri, both employees of local NGO Soils Food and Healthy Communities (SFHC).

They were travelling in a Toyota Hilux registration number SA 9186.

While at Enukweni River, the vehicle is said to have first stuck in mud in the middle of the river.

The river was passable at the time and the two wanted to remove the vehicle from where it was stuck to the other side of the river for safety as a heavy storm was about to start.

However, a heavy storm started and flood water swept the vehicle away with the two still on board.

A search conducted by villagers managed to recover the body of the driver Kanyimbo aged 51 last evening while Phiri’s body has been discovered today morning.

