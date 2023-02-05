Police tout collaboration in fighting crime

Police at Kanengo in Lilongwe have underscored the need for collaboration in ensuring safety and security in the area.

Speaking Friday, February 3, 2023 during a Station Executive Committee (SEC) meeting held at St Francis Catholic Hall, Kanengo Police Station Officer, Mercy Msonkho, who is Assistant Commissioner of Police, said for security to remain tight in the area, there is need for good relationship between Police and community members.

Msonkho observed that any form of misunderstandings between the two parties is retrogressive saying it is her wish to see people supporting law enforcers in tightening security.

“When I just came as Station Officer in October last year, I held meetings with various stakeholders including block leaders. Today as we look back at how we fared in 2022, let us strengthen security so that this year remains crime-free as well,” she said.

On his part, Traditional Authority Chimutu thanked management for arranging the meeting which he described as important. Chimutu concurred with the Station Officer on the need for working together saying it is crucial in curbing crime including child marriage.

“Let us remove the gap between police officers and community policing members so that we strengthen security. When the two parties do not work together, security gets negatively affected,” he advised.

Also speaking during the, chairperson for the Station Executive Committee, Ndaziona Banda said it is the wish of his committee to see security prevailing in the area. Banda noted that there is need for Police to be closer to the people and his committee in particular, saying this is very important.

“As a committee, we will not tolerate chaos in the area because it affects security. In everything, let us work together and that should be everyone’s goal,” Banda observed.

A report presented during the meeting shows that in 2022 the station registered 2,199 cases down from 2247 registered in 2021 representing 3 per cent decrease. Worth noting is that most of the serious cases such as robbery, burglary and housebreaking also decreased during the year under review. For example, in 2022 the station only registered 7 cases of housebreaking down from 42 cases, representing 500 percent decrease.

In terms of traffic management, the station registered 136 road accidents down from 257 cases it registered in 2021 representing 53 percent decrease. Out of 136 accidents, 32 were fatal during which 32 people died while in 2021, out of 257 accidents, 33 were fatal during which 31 died.

The decrease in both criminal cases and road accidents is attributed to various factors such as increased Police visibility, good relations with the community and enhanced traffic checks.

On this note, Police have assured community members of their commitment in engaging an extra gear so that this year also remains safe and secure.

