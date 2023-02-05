Chakwera to be betrayed – Nigerian Prophet warns

Nigerian Prophet Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned that Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera will be betrayed by people he trusts.

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released prophetic warnings for 15 African countries, including Malawi.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed what will happen in these countries and to their presidents.

On Malawi he said: “The president must pray for his health, political survival because those he trusted will betray him unexpectedly.”

He added that the country, which experienced devastating floods that killed people and damaged infrastructure last year, will also suffer from floods and natural disasters.

Primate Ayodele also revealed that there will be a political problem for the president of Tanzania because the opposition will come together to fight the president’s policies.

For Uganda, Primate Ayodele said the president must pray for good health and not to be bereaved.

“He must pray not to have political troubles and be betrayed. He should pray for the security of the country because there will be an attempt on him. He must re-arrange his military and I see protests against him,” he said.

According to Ayodele, in South Africa, the president will face political tension and his party will have division among them. He added that the opposition will give him a very tough time because there will be more economic hardship in the country.

For Chad, The man of God warned the president to be careful of international interference because it will ruin the nation.

In Somalia, Primate Ayodele warned the president to be careful of assassination.

Primate Ayodele also revealed that the president of South Sudan’s health will fail him and he will be betrayed by his political allies. He also noted that there will be a smooth ride to democracy in the country.

For Sudan, Primate Ayodele noted that the interference of the international community will bring instability in the country. He mentioned that the military government will be transformed to democratic by the international community but it will be kicked against by the citizens.

Other countries mentioned in the prophecy include Burkina Faso, Madagascar, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Sao Tome and Principe, Tunisia, and Libya.

