Youth group rescues 36 needy students

A youth initiative has paid school fees for 36 needy students in various Community Day Secondary Schools across Malawi.

The initiative which is being led by social media influencer Kelvin Sulugwe, is said to be a representation of a generation of hardworkers and visionary young people who despite their financial constraints, they tries their level best to realising their dreams.

According to Mafana Ochepekedwa Koma Ophusha (MOKO) Marketing Team leader Lucius Gerrald, the initiative in the past days raised One Million Kwacha through various adverts which they have been running on Sulugwe’s social media platforms, more especially on Facebook.

Gerrald told this publication that they would want to reach to many needy students across the country, bailing them out of school drop out temptations which he said comes due to unavailability of financial resources to cater for their education.

“MOKO is an initiative founded by Kelvin Sulugwe where we raise funds to help needy students. We sourced the funds as a team whereby we were advertising businesses on Kelvin Sulugwe page and people were paying for the adverts.

“We have sourced K1 million and to date, we have helped 36 needy students from various Community Day Secondary Schools and we want to help as many needy students as we can,” said Gerrald.

He further indicated that for now, the initiative is only benefitting needy students from CDSS (s) and says out of the raised K1 million, they have so far spent K632,500 and reports that they are yet to authenticate and pay for others using the remaining K367,500.

