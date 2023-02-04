Mzuzu half Marathon gets K3.4m from Medhealth

Medhealth has donated 3.4 million Kwacha to Malawi National Council of Sports to be used towards the Mzuzu City half Marathon scheduled for 5th March 2023.

According to Mayamiko Kafwamba, the company’s Sales and Marketing Manager, the donation is part of the institution’s core value of promoting a health generation.

“Our aim is to promote sports in Malawi, we are in football. We also want to help athletics development,” said Kafwamba.

Sports Council Administration Manager, Henry Mereka, commended Medhealth for coming in to support the budget for the event.

“We appeal to the private sector to support us so that we host successful event,” he said.

Medhealth is also the main sponsor of Moyale Barracks Sports teams.

The Mzuzu Marathon is pegged at K30 million and winners will walk away with K1 million for first place, K700,000 for second place and K500,000 for third place.

