12-year-old Zambian dies after Malawi Police vehicle overturns

A 12-year-old Zambian national has died after a police vehicle with eight passengers overturned at Cheyadi along Lilongwe-Mchinji Road as the driver was attempting to overtake another vehicle.

Three police officers and four other passengers have sustained serious injuries following the accident.

The Toyota Landcruiser MP2642 was being driven by Sub Inspector Christopher Mtambalika aged 40,

According to Mchinji Police Spokesperson Limbani Mpinganjira, the vehicle was coming from the direction of Lilongwe heading towards Mchinji, carrying eight passengers including suspects.

“Upon arrival at Cheyadi, in the course of overtaking a salon car, the driver lost control of the motor vehicle and it swerved to a verge and overturned,” Mpinganjira said.

