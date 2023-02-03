Anti-Chizuma grouping welcomes interdiction of ACB director

As various quarters continue to condemn the government over the interdiction of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Martha Chizuma, a grouping called Citizens for Justice and Equity has welcomed the suspension of the ACB chief, saying it is part of the law which Chizuma swore to defend.

Team Leader of the Organization, Alfred Munika, told Journalists on Thursday in Lilongwe that former Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Steven Kayuni was fired for abusing and violating the office rules and Chizuma should also follow the same route due to the allegations she is facing.

“We as Citizens for Justice and Equity , we would like to state that we have welcomed the decision by government to interdict the ACB Director so that Justice should not be seen to be done but must felt as well,” he said.

Munika also questioned the ACB’s failure to conclude prosecution of some corruption cases under Chizuma

“For close to two years, we were promised a clean resolve to deal with corruption once and fall , unfortunately as we stand today we have nothing to show for a nation regarding what cases ACB has finished.

“The two years have been a complete waste of precious time as there was just too much talk and public stunt by the ACB which has just provided bail bonds in people’s pockets with no tangible prosecuted results,” he said.

The Lazarus Chakwera administration suspended Chizuma this week saying she should not exercise her duties while facing criminal charges following her arrest in December last year.

However, legal scholars have argued that the interdiction of Chizuma by Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba is illegal because it is only the President who has power to suspend the ACB director.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24