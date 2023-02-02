Charges against Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood dropped

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has had all charges against him discontinued after key witnesses withdrew their involvement.

The 21-year-old forward faced allegations of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault. All three charges related to the same woman.

The Crown Prosecution Service said a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.

“In these circumstances, we are under a duty to stop the case. We have explained our decision to all parties.

“We would always encourage any potential victims to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met,” the CPS said

Greater Manchester Police said it was “only fair” to announce Greenwood would no longer face criminal proceedings.

Manchester United were yet to comment but Greenwood remains suspended by the club

The 21-year-old was arrested in January last year after images and videos that emerged online.

United announced on January 30 last year he would not return to training or play any matches “until further notice”.

